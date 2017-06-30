Before the Courts
The San Mateo County Bar Association's Annual Judge's Night gives local attorneys the opportunity to meet the judiciary in an informal setting. Judges attending this year's event, held June 8 at the Pullman San Francisco Bay Hotel in Redwood City, were Hugo Borja; Marie S. Weiner; Joseph C. Scott; Robert D. Foiles; Gerald J. Buchwald; Joe Gruber ; Don R. Franchi; Donald J. Ayoob; John Runde ; John 'Jack' L. Grandsaert; and Richard H. Du Bois.
