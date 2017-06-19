An Italian Restaurant Is Headed to The Advocate's Space in Berkeley
Berkeley's Elmwood neighborhood has finally found a replacement for The Advocate , the restaurant from the Comal team that closed last fall. Donato Scotti , chef and owner of Oakland's DESCO , and Donato Enoteca and Cru in Redwood City, has purchased the restaurant and transferred the liquor license with plans for a California-influenced Italian restaurant.
