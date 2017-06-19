A community hub: Sibling team promotes healthy lifestyles at downtown Redwood City cafe

When Jihan and Munir Bayyari started looking for a downtown Redwood City space some two years ago, they initially had a grab-n-go coffee counter in mind. The siblings were looking for the next step in their careers after Jihan Bayyari's stint in Sweden where she ran a cupcake shop and Munir Bayyari had spent years working in jobs that didn't satisfy his curiosity about foods and flavors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.