Woodside: Bike lane may may improve s...

Woodside: Bike lane may may improve safetyf for Woodside High students

When school starts at Woodside High School in August, students on bikes and other bike commuters may have the town of Woodside to thank for relieving the hazards of traveling from the north: the Town Council has approved a bike lane on Alameda de las Pulgas over the last fifth of a mile leading up to Woodside Road from Redwood City. The council voted 7-0 on April 25, approving a pilot project to create a pocket bike lane -- a bike lane with vehicle traffic on either side of it -- on the Alameda between Fernside Street and Woodside Road.

