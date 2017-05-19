Want to See a Safer El Camino Real? City of Redwood Survey Closes Tonight
As part of its ongoing efforts to create a safer El Camino Real, the City of Redwood is seeking input from the public through an online survey that closes tonight. The information gathered from the survey will be shared with the public at a June 7 meeting and will inform the decision making for the infrastructure that goes into the project's design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
