Uncovering a green thumb: Residents get a peek into Peninsula gardens this weekend

Saturday May 13

Peninsula residents hoping to develop their green thumbs but stumped on where to start should look no further than the private garden tours of Menlo Park and Redwood City homes hosted by the Garden Conservancy Saturday. For garden designer Kristin Davis, who has been involved with the Garden Conservancy's private garden tours for some five years, the tours give gardeners of all stripes an up-close view of a home garden, which can be inspiration for designs or plants they might try to grow in their own gardens.

