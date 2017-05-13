Uncovering a green thumb: Residents get a peek into Peninsula gardens this weekend
Peninsula residents hoping to develop their green thumbs but stumped on where to start should look no further than the private garden tours of Menlo Park and Redwood City homes hosted by the Garden Conservancy Saturday. For garden designer Kristin Davis, who has been involved with the Garden Conservancy's private garden tours for some five years, the tours give gardeners of all stripes an up-close view of a home garden, which can be inspiration for designs or plants they might try to grow in their own gardens.
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 12
|Dishonest John
|8
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 12
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May 11
|JustMe
|15
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|May 10
|Solarman
|1
|Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m...
|May 4
|Repulsed
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
