Transient sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for second-degree murder
A homeless man convicted of beating another man to death on a street near Redwood City was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison Friday, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said the victim's sister and brother-in-law addressed the court Friday as Paul Ahern, 56, was sentenced to the statutory term for second-degree murder, a conviction he received in March after a three-day trial.
