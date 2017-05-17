Thursday: Airport noise study focus o...

Thursday: Airport noise study focus of county meeting

A Surf Air employee pushes a bag cart away after passengers boarded a flight to Santa Barbara at San Carlos Airport on Nov. 22, 2013. More than a year after San Mateo County approved a study of ways to reduce the noise from aircraft using the county-owned and operated San Carlos Airport, local residents will get a look at what the county has come up with at a community meeting on Thursday, May 18, from 6 to 7:30 p.m. in the county's FATCO Building at 555 Marshall St. at Middlefield Road in Redwood City.

