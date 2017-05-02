Three kittens rescued from inside machine in Redwood City

Three kittens stuck in an unlikely place in Redwood City were rescued on Monday by animal rescue officers from the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA. The Humane Society received a call from an unidentified person saying that meowing could be heard inside an axle support arm of a boom lift parked at the corner of Arguello Street and Brewster Avenue, said spokeswoman Buffy Martin-Tarbox.

