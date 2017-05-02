Three kittens rescued from inside machine in Redwood City
Three kittens stuck in an unlikely place in Redwood City were rescued on Monday by animal rescue officers from the Peninsula Humane Society & SPCA. The Humane Society received a call from an unidentified person saying that meowing could be heard inside an axle support arm of a boom lift parked at the corner of Arguello Street and Brewster Avenue, said spokeswoman Buffy Martin-Tarbox.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
|Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting
|May 1
|Parden Pard
|6
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC