The postmodern worlds of Be'eri Moalem
Palo Alto/Israeli musician Be'eri Moalem has released his first album, "Exile," a mixture of classical, contemporary and cultural sounds centered around Moalem's violin. Image courtesy of Be'eri Moalem Musician Be'eri Moalem has, for most of his life, felt torn between two worlds, moving back and forth with his family between Israel and America.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Dorian
|21
|Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting
|Mon
|Parden Pard
|6
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC