The postmodern worlds of Be'eri Moalem

Palo Alto/Israeli musician Be'eri Moalem has released his first album, "Exile," a mixture of classical, contemporary and cultural sounds centered around Moalem's violin. Image courtesy of Be'eri Moalem Musician Be'eri Moalem has, for most of his life, felt torn between two worlds, moving back and forth with his family between Israel and America.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palo Alto Weekly.