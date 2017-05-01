Tesla executives listed as officers at materials recycling firm
Two top Tesla Inc executives were listed as officers at a materials recycling company, Redwood Materials Inc, indicating possible ties between the companies. The Redwood City, California-based company has Tesla's chief technology officer, JB Straubel, and head of special projects, Andrew Stevenson, as executive officers, according to the filing.
