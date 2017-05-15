Synthego First to Offer Over 100,000 ...

Synthego First to Offer Over 100,000 Genomes in Powerful New CRISPR Software

Consisting of a guide designer, a design validator, and the ability to seamless order world-class CRISPR guide RNA, Synthego's software addresses gaps in the CRISPR design process by allowing new or experienced researchers to reduce the time it takes to create optimal designs from hours down to minutes. A well designed CRISPR guide is a critical factor in achieving high efficiency gene edits with minimal off-target effects.

