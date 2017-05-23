SF Supervisors to Determine Fate of Delivery Robots
A slew of Bay Area cities, including Redwood City, San Carlos and Sunnyvale, have signed on to host delivery robots from Starship Technologies, but San Francisco is approaching the new service with a measure of hesitation. City Supervisor Norman Yee, who represents District 7, proposed legislation last week to ban delivery robots, citing safety and privacy concerns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|21 hr
|Roscoe
|7
|Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired)
|May 20
|College of San Mateo
|1
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May 18
|ThatGirl
|18
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|May 16
|un agenda 21
|7
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar '17
|Victor and adrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC