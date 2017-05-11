School, businesses seek to close digital divide: Redwood City...
The disconnect between some residents and access to the wealth of lucrative local technology careers makes Redwood City an epicenter of the digital divide in San Mateo County. To close that gap, Redwood City Elementary School District officials and technology experts collaborated during a weekend workshop focused on building student skills for meeting modern job market demands.
