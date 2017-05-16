San Mateo County police reports

A resident was yelling profanities and was confrontational due to a dog urinating on Fifth Avenue in Redwood City, it was reported 11:10 a.m. Wednesday, May 10. Vandalism. Someone broke a vehicle's mirrors and windshield on Redwood Shores Parkway before 6:46 p.m. Thursday, May 4. Shoplifting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.