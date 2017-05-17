San Francisco could ban sidewalk delivery robots
A robot, made by the startup Marble, rolls across a street in San Francisco. Delivery robots, would be banned from San Francisco sidewalks under legislation Supervisor Norman Yee was introducing on Tuesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|4 hr
|un agenda 21
|9
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|22 hr
|un agenda 21
|7
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 12
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May 11
|JustMe
|15
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|May 10
|Solarman
|1
|Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m...
|May 4
|Repulsed
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC