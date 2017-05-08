Rubicon Project Selected by BT to Expand Digital Presence
Rubicon Project , the global exchange for advertising, today announced it has been selected by the digital advertising team at BT , one of the world's leading providers of communications services and solutions, to extend its digital advertising proposition to thousands of potential advertisers via Rubicon Project's exchange. BT Digital Advertising is the online advertising and creative solutions team within BT's Consumer business and works with advertisers to create and deliver data-driven, engaging campaigns to over 10 million Under the agreement, BT will use Rubicon Project's technology to internally manage its programmatic sales across mobile in-app, mobile web, video and desktop inventory in open and private marketplace environments.
