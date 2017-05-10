Robert Kelley to retire from TheatreWorks in 2020
Artistic director Robert Kelley, who founded TheatreWorks in 1970 as a workshop for teens and college students, will retire in 2020 at the end of the theater's 50th season. Artistic director Robert Kelley, who founded TheatreWorks in 1970 as a workshop for teens and college students, will retire in 2020 at the end of the theater's 50th season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|7 hr
|Vorspeise
|4
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|Thu
|JustMe
|15
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|Wed
|Solarman
|1
|Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m...
|May 4
|Repulsed
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
|Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting
|May 1
|Parden Pard
|6
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC