Reputation.com Unveils a New Mobile App to Boost Customer Reviews by Up to 15x
Reputation Live also gamifies the process of requesting reviews with a leaderboard report that brings transparency to promote exceptional customer service, and creates incentives to earn positive reviews. Reputation Live can be used by frontline employees from their mobile phone, or a company-owned tablet in a variety of industries, such as automotive, retail, property management, and healthcare, to name a few.
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|10 hr
|un agenda 21
|7
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 12
|Dishonest John
|8
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 12
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May 11
|JustMe
|15
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|May 10
|Solarman
|1
|Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m...
|May 4
|Repulsed
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
