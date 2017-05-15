Reputation.com Unveils a New Mobile A...

Reputation.com Unveils a New Mobile App to Boost Customer Reviews by Up to 15x

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: World News Report

Reputation Live also gamifies the process of requesting reviews with a leaderboard report that brings transparency to promote exceptional customer service, and creates incentives to earn positive reviews. Reputation Live can be used by frontline employees from their mobile phone, or a company-owned tablet in a variety of industries, such as automotive, retail, property management, and healthcare, to name a few.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... 10 hr un agenda 21 7
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... May 12 Dishonest John 8
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 12 Rabbeen Al Jihad 5
News Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13) May 11 JustMe 15
News Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R... May 10 Solarman 1
News Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m... May 4 Repulsed 1
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage May 3 Humanspirit 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Egypt
  5. Pope Francis
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,991 • Total comments across all topics: 281,076,289

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC