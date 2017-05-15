Redwood City: Man pleads no contest in beating of developmentally disabled acquaintance

A Redwood City man accused of punching a developmentally disabled acquaintance hard enough to fracture his eye socket pleaded no contest to a felony assault charge Monday. Stephane Moreuil, 25, could receive 90 days in San Mateo County Jail when he returns to court for sentencing Aug. 18, but the punishment doled out by Judge Leland Davis will ultimately depend on a pre-sentence report, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Campbell Reporter.