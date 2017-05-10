Redwood City makes room for behind-th...

Redwood City makes room for behind-the-scenes needs: City officials...

San Mateo Daily Journal

The Redwood City Council got a closer look at what a plan could look like to fund more than 130 needed infrastructure projects totaling $527.9 million in the next five years at its Monday meeting. Public Works Director Ramana Chinnakotla provided councilmembers with a status update for current capital improvement projects, such as turf replacement at city parks, and detailed descriptions of long-term projects proposed by every city department, such as improvements to the Highway 101 and Woodside Road interchange.

Redwood City, CA

