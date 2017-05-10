Redwood City fees recalibrated: City Council makes changes to reflect costs and priorities
When it comes to Redwood City fees, residents can expect to see this summer those related to child care eliminated, reduced for those hoping to preserve historic homes and increased for development projects and home renovations. The Redwood City Council unanimously approved updates to the city's building, planning, engineering, fire and police fees set to go into effect July 22 at its meeting Monday.
