Ransomware attack a wake-up call for users, says cyber security firm
Last weekend's ransomware attack on global computer systems was a "wake-up call" for users to be more security-conscious, a new investor in Northern Ireland's burgeoning cyber industry has said. http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/ransomware-attack-a-wakeup-call-for-users-says-cyber-security-firm-35729904.html http://www.belfasttelegraph.co.uk/news/northern-ireland/article35729903.ece/7d436/AUTOCROP/h342/PANews%20BT_P-9169c76e-7dd1-488b-b201-ed8db3269a60_I1.jpg Last weekend's ransomware attack on global computer systems was a "wake-up call" for users to be more security-conscious, a new investor in Northern Ireland's burgeoning cyber industry has said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Belfast Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|Thu
|ThatGirl
|18
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|May 16
|un agenda 21
|7
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar '17
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar '17
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Outofoptions
|137
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC