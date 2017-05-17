Pizarro: Redwood City celebrating 150th anniversary
At the festival celebrating Redwood City's 150th, a special Magic Lantern 3D Light Show will be projected onto the San Mateo County History Museum building at 8:30 p.m. May 20. The show repeats on Tuesday nights through June 27. In its 150 years, Redwood City has gone from a San Francisco Bay port town to the "Chrysanthemum Center of the World" to a Silicon Valley tech hub with a vibrant downtown. And the city will kick off a yearlong celebration of all that and more with a huge festival Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|14 hr
|un agenda 21
|9
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Tue
|un agenda 21
|7
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar '17
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar '17
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Outofoptions
|137
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb '17
|hemington10
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC