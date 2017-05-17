Pizarro: Redwood City celebrating 150th anniversary

At the festival celebrating Redwood City's 150th, a special Magic Lantern 3D Light Show will be projected onto the San Mateo County History Museum building at 8:30 p.m. May 20. The show repeats on Tuesday nights through June 27. In its 150 years, Redwood City has gone from a San Francisco Bay port town to the "Chrysanthemum Center of the World" to a Silicon Valley tech hub with a vibrant downtown. And the city will kick off a yearlong celebration of all that and more with a huge festival Saturday.

