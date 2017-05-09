Pizarro: Hank Cocaa s legacy lives on...

Pizarro: Hank Cocaa s legacy lives on in downtown San Jose

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: San Jose Mercury News

Hank Coca, who opened his downtown furniture store in 1957 at the corner of Santa Clara and Third streets, died April 29, 2017, at age 85. Hank Coca died at age 85 on April 29, but he leaves a strong legacy in the downtown San Jose furniture store that bears his name. If you wonder how strong, consider this: Downtown San Jose was in its Golden Age when Coca opened the store, then called Furniture Discount Warehouse, on the corner of Santa Clara and Third streets in 1957.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m... May 4 Repulsed 1
News Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage May 3 Humanspirit 1
News Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12) May 1 Dorian 21
News Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting May 1 Parden Pard 6
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Apr 29 un agenda 21 6
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,002 • Total comments across all topics: 280,906,569

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC