Officials eye community center collaboration: Belmont and school...

The new vision of Barrett Community Center in Belmont will begin taking shape as school and city officials are slated to soon begin crafting designs for a potential facility accommodating both agencies. The Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District Board of Trustees will receive an update on the joint initiative for the facility at 1835 Belburn Drive, off Ralston Avenue and just east of Alameda de las Pulgas, during a meeting Thursday, May 18. School officials have identified the site as a potential opportunity to build new classrooms for addressing the campus overcrowding generated through ongoing enrollment increases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.