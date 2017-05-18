Officials eye community center collaboration: Belmont and school...
The new vision of Barrett Community Center in Belmont will begin taking shape as school and city officials are slated to soon begin crafting designs for a potential facility accommodating both agencies. The Belmont-Redwood Shores Elementary School District Board of Trustees will receive an update on the joint initiative for the facility at 1835 Belburn Drive, off Ralston Avenue and just east of Alameda de las Pulgas, during a meeting Thursday, May 18. School officials have identified the site as a potential opportunity to build new classrooms for addressing the campus overcrowding generated through ongoing enrollment increases.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|17 hr
|un agenda 21
|9
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Tue
|un agenda 21
|7
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar '17
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar '17
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Outofoptions
|137
|Local Entrepreneur Launching a Business
|Feb '17
|hemington10
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC