Ocera Therapeutics Reports First Quarter 2017 Financial Results And Provides Clinical Update

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., May 09, 2017 -- Ocera Therapeutics, Inc. , a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on acute and chronic orphan liver diseases, today reported financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017 and provided updates on its clinical development programs of OCR-002 for the treatment of hepatic encephalopathy , a debilitating liver disorder and significant burden on the healthcare system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.