Mysterious leopard shark deaths in San Francisco Bay may be linked to fungal blooms

Leopard shark deaths in the San Francisco Bay have continued to increase over the past several months, marking the largest species die-off in the region since 2011, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife . "We estimate several hundred leopard sharks have died in 2017 and the number of sharks that died in 2011 was likely over a thousand," the department's deputy director of communications Jordan Traverso said in a written statement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AccuWeather.com.