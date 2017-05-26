More carpool and express lanes on 101?

More carpool and express lanes on 101?

Friday May 26 Read more: Almanac

How to manage congestion on U.S 101 in San Mateo County and northern Santa Clara County is the focus of two public meetings in San Mateo and Redwood City on May 31 and June 5. A proposal being considered by transportation officials aims to provide a "continuous managed lane" in each direction on 101 from the end of the express lanes in Santa Clara County to the intersection with Interstate 380 in San Mateo County, near San Francisco International Airport. It could include carpool lanes or express lanes, which are carpool lanes that can also be accessed by paying a toll.

