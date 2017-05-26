Merchants and patrons declare new street dining experiment a success
Patrons dine at Bistro Vita's street cafe, foreground, along Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Menlo Park on May 24, 2017. Bistro Vita's street dining area links up with an outdoor patio for Harvest furniture store and Left Bank restaurant's street cafe at rear with the yellow umbrellas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in...
|Tue
|LeMar
|3
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 22
|Roscoe
|7
|Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired)
|May 20
|College of San Mateo
|1
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May 18
|ThatGirl
|18
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar '17
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar '17
|Liberals are dumb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC