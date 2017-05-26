Merchants and patrons declare new str...

Merchants and patrons declare new street dining experiment a success

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 26 Read more: Inside Bay Area

Patrons dine at Bistro Vita's street cafe, foreground, along Santa Cruz Avenue in downtown Menlo Park on May 24, 2017. Bistro Vita's street dining area links up with an outdoor patio for Harvest furniture store and Left Bank restaurant's street cafe at rear with the yellow umbrellas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News In Trump's wake: Locals take leadership role in... Tue LeMar 3
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 22 Roscoe 7
Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired) May 20 College of San Mateo 1
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) May 18 ThatGirl 18
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr '17 Hobo man 1
New years 95 Mar '17 Victor and adrian 1
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar '17 Liberals are dumb 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,577 • Total comments across all topics: 281,451,983

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC