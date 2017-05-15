Mass die-off in the Pacific as hundreds of sharks wash up on the shores of San Francisco
Ohia.org reminds us that sharks are both scavengers and super -predators , who greatly assist in keeping the ocean's ecosystem balanced. Sharks eat fish that are the "weakest, sick or dead," and also "maintain prey species diversity" by keeping other predator species in check.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsTarget.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 12
|Dishonest John
|8
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|May 12
|Rabbeen Al Jihad
|5
|Teen Shooting Trial Delayed (Aug '13)
|May 11
|JustMe
|15
|Tesla CEO Says Company to Start Selling Solar R...
|May 10
|Solarman
|1
|Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m...
|May 4
|Repulsed
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC