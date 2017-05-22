Magazine highlights 150 years of Redwood City history
A centennial is a hard act to follow, especially 50 years later when the celebration is a sesquicentennial, which sounds like something out of the Big Foot legend of the Northwest. When Redwood City marked its 100th anniversary in 1967, the luminaries included Shirley Temple and astronaut Scott Carpenter.
