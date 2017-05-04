Long Live the King

Long Live the King

Friday 1:34 pm -- Employee reports that a man is sitting outside of a store telling people he is the King of England, Burlingame Ave. On a more serious note, I would love it if the B'game blotter listed people's names the way San Mateo and Redwood City do. I would imagine that has to do with the way BPD reports it rather than how the Post publishes it.

