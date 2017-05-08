Leopard Sharks are Mysteriously Dying in San Francisco Bay
A record number of leopard sharks are washing up dead on California's San Francisco Bay area and biologists are trying to determine the reason behind this massive die-off. Since March, hundreds of leopard shark carcasses were found floating along the shorelines of Redwood City, Foster City, Alameda, Hayward, Berkeley, Oakland and San Francisco.
Start the conversation, or Read more at I4U Future Technology News.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m...
|May 4
|Repulsed
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
|Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting
|May 1
|Parden Pard
|6
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC