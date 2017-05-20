Kitten Nursery welcomes visitors: Pen...

Kitten Nursery welcomes visitors: Peninsula Humane Society hosts educational fundraiser Saturday

It's kitten season and the Peninsula Humane Society is inviting the public to come learn what it takes to nurture these infant felines toward adoption. This Saturday marks the nonprofit's third annual Kitten Nursery Shower, a family-friendly event where visitors can see what goes in to caring for the tiny just weeks-old cats.

