Deputy Nick Verber places a white flower in honor of fallen Millbrae Officer David J. Chetcuti during the San Mateo County Fallen Peace Officer Memorial at Redwood City's Courthouse Plaza Wednesday. Chetcuti was killed in the line of duty April 25, 1998.
Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
