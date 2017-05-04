Hundreds of dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shores
For seven weeks straight, hundreds of sharks have been washing up dead on the shores of the San Francisco Bay. Sean Van Sommeran, executive director and founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, says he's been getting calls daily since March of reported sharks washed up along the waterways of San Mateo County, Alameda and even Lake Merritt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m...
|Thu
|Repulsed
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|Wed
|Humanspirit
|1
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
|Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting
|May 1
|Parden Pard
|6
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC