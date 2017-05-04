Hundreds of dead sharks washing up on...

Hundreds of dead sharks washing up on Bay Area shores

For seven weeks straight, hundreds of sharks have been washing up dead on the shores of the San Francisco Bay. Sean Van Sommeran, executive director and founder of the Pelagic Shark Research Foundation, says he's been getting calls daily since March of reported sharks washed up along the waterways of San Mateo County, Alameda and even Lake Merritt.

