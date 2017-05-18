Golden Retriever does circuit trainin...

Golden Retriever does circuit training in hilarious video

Ruff workout! Hilarious video shows an adorable dog circuit training on the beach in perfect sync with the rest of the exercise group If not, this video of a dog enthusiastically joining in an outdoor exercise session might make you change your mind although the pup might be slightly out of sync with his group. The Golden Retriever named Riptide can be seen following a Stanford University Women's Crew beach work class as they lie on their backs and thrust their legs in the air in a circuit routine.

