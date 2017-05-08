From bail bondswoman to political pundit: Redwood City resident...
For Redwood City resident and business owner Corrin Rankin, it's tough to put the mindset of a business owner aside. Whether she's managing the Redwood City bail bonds agency she owns, Out Now Bail Bonds, or advocating for Republican values and policies as a California delegate for President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign, Rankin appreciates a straightforward approach.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m...
|May 4
|Repulsed
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
|Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting
|May 1
|Parden Pard
|6
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC