Frightening leopard shark discovery near California stuns scientists
Picture of a leopard shark swimming in a kelp tank at Scripps Aquarium in La Jolla, California via photographer Matthew Field. Something extremely alarming is happening in the San Francisco Bay, and scientists are trying to figure out what is going on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bay Area Business Woman.
Comments
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m...
|May 4
|Repulsed
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|May 3
|Humanspirit
|1
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
|Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting
|May 1
|Parden Pard
|6
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC