Few options for floating community: As relocation plan moves forward, ...

In the months after a plan to vacate Docktown Marina by year's end was put into place, residents of Redwood City's floating community are weathering the uncertainty of their next steps. Ellen Savage has lived in a floating home at Docktown for 15 years, and said the community of residents has been feeling an incredible amount of stress following the City Council's Dec. 12 approval of a plan to end residential use at the marina just east of Highway 101 and north of Seaport Boulevard.

