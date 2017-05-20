Fake meat so realistic that it bleeds
Umami Burger edged its way into Southern California's hyper-competitive burger market with an ultra-savory take on the American classic inspired by Japanese flavors such as seaweed and shiitake mushrooms. The cutting-edge patties are supplied by Impossible Foods, a Silicon Valley start-up that has raised $182 million in venture funding and counts Bill Gates as one of its earliest investors.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watertown Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|Thu
|ThatGirl
|18
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|May 16
|un agenda 21
|7
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar '17
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar '17
|Liberals are dumb
|1
|My Teen Verbally Abuses Me (Feb '09)
|Feb '17
|Outofoptions
|137
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC