Engagement and Persistence Pay Off in Woodside
Editors note: Many thanks to Bob Page, long time SVBC member and tireless advocate, for authoring this blog post about his years-long campaign to bring bike lanes to a high-stress section of Alameda de las Pulgas in Woodside. Congratulations on your victory, Bob! As a long-time bike commuter and advocate, I was concerned about a gap in the southbound Alameda de las Pulgas bike lane north of the Woodside Road intersection, along the fence of the Menlo Country Club.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Silicon Valley Bicycle Coalition.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Teacher charged for lewd behavior: South City m...
|22 hr
|Repulsed
|1
|Stanford Psychiatrists Take to the Stage
|Wed
|Humanspirit
|1
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|May 1
|Dorian
|21
|Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting
|May 1
|Parden Pard
|6
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC