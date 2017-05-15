Driverless Robots Could Be Coming To Wisconsin
A new bill has been proposed to Wisconsin state legislators that could enable self-driving vehicles to start delivering food and other goods to consumers. The bill would impose distinct regulations on these delivery bots, known as personal delivery devices .
