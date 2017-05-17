Downtown revitalization expert will speak in Davis
It's one thing for a community to have a vision, it's another thing to attract investors to make it happen. The next speaker in the Davis Futures Forum will describe the bricks-and-mortar realization of a community vision for downtown Redwood City and how it palpably improved the quality of life and the economic health of the community.
