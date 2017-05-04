Dextera Surgical Inc. Reports Fiscal 2017 Third Quarter Financial Results
REDWOOD CITY, Calif.-- --Dextera Surgical Inc. , a company developing and commercializing the MicroCutter 5/80a stapler based on its proprietary ''staple-on-a-strip'' technology intended for use by thoracic, pediatric, colorectal and general surgeons, today announced financial results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2017. Management will hold a conference call at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss financial results and provide an update on the company's business.
