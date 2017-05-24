County might limit flights at San Car...

County might limit flights at San Carlos Airport to combat noise

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Jose Mercury News

San Mateo County Supervisor Don Horsley begins a town hall meeting in Atherton on Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2016. The meeting was to discuss the noise made by Surf Air planes flying in and out of San Carlos Airport.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Jose Mercury News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn... May 22 Roscoe 7
Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired) May 20 College of San Mateo 1
james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10) May 18 ThatGirl 18
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... May 17 un agenda 21 9
Did anybody know Robert Silveria? Apr '17 Hobo man 1
New years 95 Mar '17 Victor and adrian 1
News Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ... Mar '17 Liberals are dumb 1
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,006 • Total comments across all topics: 281,291,424

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC