County floats efforts to mitigate airport noise: New flight routes,...
County officials presented a number of measures aimed at addressing citizen concerns about aircraft noise stemming from the San Carlos Airport Thursday amid continued concerns expressed by Peninsula residents and their neighbors to the south. Among the new strategies proposed at a community meeting at the FATCO building in downtown Redwood City was the exploration of new flight patterns taking planes over fewer residences, which Assistant County Manager Mike Callagy said had come out of renewed conversations between small-aircraft, members-only Surf Air, the San Carlos Airport Association, which represents many pilots using the airport, and the county in recent weeks.
Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired)
|Sat
|College of San Mateo
|1
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May 18
|ThatGirl
|18
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|May 16
|un agenda 21
|7
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar '17
|Victor and adrian
|1
|Portola Valley: Suspect in January residential ...
|Mar '17
|Liberals are dumb
|1
