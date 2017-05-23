College of Marin joins online service for budget accessibility
College of Marin's finances now will be at interactive digital fingertips - instead of buried inside laborious 200-plus-page static budget documents. Beginning May 23, the college is joining about 1,500 public agencies across the country in a Redwood City-based online service called OpenGov.com.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Marin Independent Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Palo Alto student fights Islamophobia, one dinn...
|Mon
|Roscoe
|7
|Learn about Real Estate (get license if desired)
|May 20
|College of San Mateo
|1
|james dobbs ex rialto police officer moves back... (Aug '10)
|May 18
|ThatGirl
|18
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|May 17
|un agenda 21
|9
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|May 16
|un agenda 21
|7
|Did anybody know Robert Silveria?
|Apr '17
|Hobo man
|1
|New years 95
|Mar '17
|Victor and adrian
|1
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC