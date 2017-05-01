City loan to help keep apartments affordable

In an effort to preserve affordable housing units in Redwood City, nonprofit HIP Housing is forging partnerships with a variety of stakeholders to purchase an affordable apartment building at 1512 Stafford St. The San Mateo-based nonprofit is well on its way toward acquiring the 7,700-square-foot building near the Caltrain tracks, less than a mile north of the city's downtown, after the Redwood City Council chipped in one-third of the $3 million needed to acquire the property last week. The council approved a nearly $1.1 million loan from the city's affordable housing fund toward the project, which is expected to preserve affordable rents for the seven apartments and Mo Music, a small business offering music lessons to children.

