City loan to help keep apartments affordable
In an effort to preserve affordable housing units in Redwood City, nonprofit HIP Housing is forging partnerships with a variety of stakeholders to purchase an affordable apartment building at 1512 Stafford St. The San Mateo-based nonprofit is well on its way toward acquiring the 7,700-square-foot building near the Caltrain tracks, less than a mile north of the city's downtown, after the Redwood City Council chipped in one-third of the $3 million needed to acquire the property last week. The council approved a nearly $1.1 million loan from the city's affordable housing fund toward the project, which is expected to preserve affordable rents for the seven apartments and Mo Music, a small business offering music lessons to children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Redwood City Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12)
|Mon
|Dorian
|21
|Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting
|Mon
|Parden Pard
|6
|Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig...
|Apr 29
|un agenda 21
|6
|HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove...
|Apr 28
|un agenda 21
|7
|Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09)
|Apr 18
|liza
|108
|Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors
|Apr 9
|Humanspirit
|1
|Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08)
|Apr 9
|YELPSUCKS
|94
Find what you want!
Search Redwood City Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC