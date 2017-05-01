City loan to help keep apartments aff...

City loan to help keep apartments affordable

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: San Mateo Daily Journal

In an effort to preserve affordable housing units in Redwood City, nonprofit HIP Housing is forging partnerships with a variety of stakeholders to purchase an affordable apartment building at 1512 Stafford St. The San Mateo-based nonprofit is well on its way toward acquiring the 7,700-square-foot building near the Caltrain tracks, less than a mile north of the city's downtown, after the Redwood City Council chipped in one-third of the $3 million needed to acquire the property last week. The council approved a nearly $1.1 million loan from the city's affordable housing fund toward the project, which is expected to preserve affordable rents for the seven apartments and Mo Music, a small business offering music lessons to children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at San Mateo Daily Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Redwood City Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Advances Against Chronic Pain (Sep '12) Mon Dorian 21
News Highway 101 reopens after fatal shooting Mon Parden Pard 6
News Man pleads not guilty in East Palo Alto cockfig... Apr 29 un agenda 21 6
HELP! Stop Unjust Persecutions of TAXPAYERS ove... Apr 28 un agenda 21 7
News Mysterious door rattling reported in county; ea... (Mar '09) Apr 18 liza 108
News Menlo Park: Teen wellness center opens doors Apr 9 Humanspirit 1
News Business Owners Raise More Complaints About Yelp (Dec '08) Apr 9 YELPSUCKS 94
See all Redwood City Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Redwood City Forum Now

Redwood City Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Redwood City Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Redwood City, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,926 • Total comments across all topics: 280,718,422

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC